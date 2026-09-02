Legendary England cricketer Geoffrey Boycott had recently stated that star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is his favourite player among those currently active. Boycott, who was England's highest Test run-scorer at one point, had posted on social media that Jadeja is his "favourite present day cricketer". Boycott has now elaborated on why he likes Jadeja so much, praising his all-round ability and also giving him an unexpected compliment. He also revealed that he had met and told the same to the veteran Indian all-rounder.

"Jadeja, he bowls beautifully, his fielding is electric, and he can bat, gets his head down and bats properly. And he is a handsome so-and-so," Boycott said, speaking on the 'Stick to Cricket' podcast.

Boycott shared that he had met Jadeja during a visit to India in 2025, and had told him about his admiration.

"I met him for the first time recently. Last year I went to India, and I met him. I said, 'You are my favourite cricketer'. He said, 'No way', and I said, 'Definitely'," Boycott revealed.

"Very handsome and a nice lad. Just a good cricketer, isn't he? All-round cricketer," Boycott further said.

A veteran of 91 Tests now, Jadeja is steadily establishing himself among the greatest all-rounders to ever play Test cricket. During India's recent Test series against Sri Lanka, he entered a rare club of players to have scored more than 4,000 runs and taken 350 wickets in Tests.

Despite being nearly 38, Jadeja continues to be an integral part of India's red-ball setup. However, his future in white-ball cricket is up in the air.

Jadeja was not included in India's ODI squad for the series against England in July, with some reports emerging that the all-rounder is not in the team's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

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