England extended its lead over Pakistan in the second Test to 357 runs after reaching 177-7 by the end of a rain-hit Day 3 at Lord's when only 24.5 overs were possible. England's bid for victory was thwarted with no play possible on Saturday morning at the home of cricket because of showers. The hosts eventually resumed in the afternoon, on 81-3, and Dan Lawrence raced to 50 not out off 66 balls by the time more rain came 14 balls following the resumption after a late Tea.

The teams never got back out, with play eventually abandoned for the day at 6.30 p.m. local time because of bad light. England lost four wickets - Emilio Gay (31), Harry Brook (34) and Jamie Smith (7) in the second session, all to Mohammad Abbas (3-48), and then Gus Atkinson (7) lbw to Mohammad Ali after tea - while adding 96 runs. Lawrence and Ollie Robinson (2 not out) were in the middle at the close. England scored 290 in its first innings before dismissing Pakistan for 110. England won the first Test by an innings at Headingley last week so it is looking to clinch the three-match series.

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