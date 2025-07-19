England Champions vs Australia Champions Live Streaming, WCL 2025: After losing their first game by a narrow margin, England Champions now face Australia Champions in quest for their first victory in the season. The Eoin Morgan-led side kicked off its campaign with a five-run defeat at the hands of Pakistan Champions in the tournament's opener at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Phil Mustard (58), Ian Bell (51 not out), Liam Plunkett (2 for 28) and Chris Tremlett (2 for 36) were the players who shone for England in the first game. While the bowling also saw other players contributing, it was batting that let England down in the last-over thriller. The duo of Bell and Mustard lacked support from other English batters in the game.

While Eoin Morgan and Co. will aim to work on their mistakes from the first game, a bigger challenge awaits them in form of the Australia Champions. The likes of Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, D Arcy Short, Ben Cutting and Nathan Coulter-Nile are part of the Australian squad.

When will the England Champions vs Australia Champions, WCL 2025 match be played?

The England Champions vs Australia Champions, WCL 2025 match will be played on Saturday, July 19.

Where will the England Champions vs Australia Champions, WCL 2025 match be played?

The England Champions vs Australia Champions, WCL 2025 match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham, United Kingdom.

What time will the England Champions vs Australia Champions, WCL 2025 match start?

The England Champions vs Australia Champions, WCL 2025 match will start at 9 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England Champions vs Australia Champions, WCL 2025 match?

The England Champions vs Australia Champions, WCL 2025 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of the England Champions vs Australia Champions, WCL 2025 match?

The England Champions vs Australia Champions, WCL 2025 match will be streamed live on FanCode.

