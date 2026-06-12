England men's managing director Rob Key said there is "no rush" to take a call on Ben Stokes' future as an England player and remained non-committal about him being the captain, while adding that he's also considering enforcing a complete alcohol ban on the side. Stokes and Gus Atkinson were not made available for selection for the second Test against New Zealand, starting at The Kia Oval next week, after the pair were involved in a nightclub altercation in the early hours of Monday morning following the team's 115-run win in the series opener at Lord's and broke a midnight curfew.

The confrontation also featured Saracens rugby union player Titi Lamositele. "Can Ben captain again? I think we've just got to let that play out. The decision, as I look forward, is about what's best for the team and what's best for Ben as well. I haven't got an answer for that at the moment, to be honest. It's still very raw, certainly for Ben, Brendon (McCullum, head coach), myself, and the ECB.

"Ben has been through a range of emotions, as you would in this situation. A lot of people have had phone calls (where) you're just in disbelief, then you get angry. There's a load of things, and I'm still not sure I'm over those at the moment.

"Time is probably the best thing for all of us. Nobody wants to make any rash decisions, whether that's on Ben's side or the other end. We'll take the next step when we get to that," Key told reporters at a press conference on Thursday.

Asked specifically about Stokes' future as England's Test captain, Key replied, "I'm not saying that. At this point in time, it has not crossed my mind to get that far ahead. As far as sacking, or any of that stuff, we haven't got anywhere close to being that far in the process."

Further talking about contemplating banning alcohol in the national set-up, Key explained, "I'm trying to give myself a bit of time, but do we need to look and say, have they (the rules) actually been strict enough? Even when they win a game of cricket, is it now a time when there's just no alcohol at any time and at any stage? The players now have to show the public that they can be trusted. At this point, it's hard to say they can.

"It's not just about the protocols; in the conditions of employment, there are several ways you're expected to behave as an England cricketer. We don't want our players out late at night in alcohol-related incidents.

"I don't think they've become a national embarrassment. I think that Stokes and McCullum are one of the most successful coach-captain partnerships we've had. So I think that's far too strong a word."

Key also weighed in on the decision to hand the captaincy reins back to Joe Root temporarily, while overlooking vice-captain Harry Brook, who had himself been fined and warned following a nightclub scuffle last November.

"We just thought this was too big a job at this stage for Harry to take on. Ultimately, when English cricket's in a hole, Joe Root is the man that we ask to dig us out of it, whether that's on the field or off the field. We're incredibly lucky to have him. And when I spoke to him about whether he would consider this, he didn't hesitate.

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