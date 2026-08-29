The controversy surrounding former Pakistan captain Imran Khan's sons and their interview with Michael Atherton has revealed another dimension to the issue. The row began when Sky Sports aired the interview during the lunch break on Day 1 of the second Test between England and Pakistan at Lord's. According to reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had warned that its players would not take the field for the post-lunch session if the interview was broadcast. However, Sky Sports went ahead with the telecast, and the second session began as scheduled.

According to the Daily Mail, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive Richard Gould contacted the UK government to help resolve the situation. Gould reportedly reached out to Foreign Office officials to ensure that the match resumed on time without any disruption.

At Lord's, England and Pakistan are currently facing off in the second Test of the three-match series. In the series opener at Leeds, Pakistan suffered a heavy defeat, losing by an innings and 103 runs.

Talking about Imran, a total of two letters have been sent by cricket captains all across the world to the Pakistan Prime Minister over the World Cup-winning captain's situation in jail. The first of these letters was drafted in February but it failed to trigger the desired change. The second was sent earlier this week, when Imran was returned to the Adiala jail after a brief medical check-up.

As for the interview, Imran's sons Suleiman and Kasim Khan expressed how concerning their father's situation is in prison. Even during the interview, the two brothers claimed that there's a serious threat to their father's life in prison.

"It is not very clear what they are doing, just blatantly trying to kill him in there. Keep him in as long as possible and silence him," Kasim said in the interview.

Imran, a former Prime Minister who served Pakistan from 2018 to 2022, has been behind bars over multiple cases since his removal from office. The cases include corruption convictions carrying sentences of 10, 14 and 17 years.

Before the 2024 elections, Imran was given a seven-year sentence in a case regarding the timing of his marriage to his current wife following her divorce.

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