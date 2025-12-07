September 28, 2025 - This date will be remembered as one of the darkest chapters in the history of cricket. On this day, India clinched the Asia Cup 2025 after defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in the final match in Dubai - but shockingly, did not receive the winner's trophy. The continental tournament this year was marred by major controversies, following the devastating Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 innocent lives. In the aftermath, India adopted a strict no-handshake policy with the Pakistan team. Adding to the tension, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav refused to accept the winning trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

During the post-match presentation, players, officials, and fans worldwide eagerly awaited India's trophy celebration. What happened next stunned everyone: Naqvi walked off the field, taking the trophy with him. This unprecedented act sparked outrage among fans and drew severe criticism from former cricketers across the globe.

Recently, NDTV visited the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) headquarters, located within the International Cricket Council (ICC) premises in Dubai. The visit was disheartening - media representatives were initially denied entry. After an hour of persistent requests, the team was finally allowed inside, only to find an eerie silence. The office was deserted; the main conference room contained nothing but chairs and scattered files.

What caught everyone's attention was an "Asia Cup Trophy" lying in a corner. However, it turned out to be the trophy from the 2018 Women's Asia Cup. As the team moved further, it reached the office of ACC President Mohsin Naqvi. It was locked. Rumors suggest that the Men's Asia Cup 2025 trophy is locked inside that very room.

How long will India have to wait to claim what it rightfully earned? The silence at theACC office only rubs salt into Team India's wounds. A solution must be found urgently.

Earlier in November, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia revealed that an informal meeting was held with Naqvi regarding the trophy controversy. Saikia stated that ICC Deputy Chair Imran Khawaja and CEO Sanjog Gupta mediated discussions between BCCI and PCB, and both parties are working toward a resolution.