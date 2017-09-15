Elite Panel Officials Discuss Changes In Playing Conditions

The three-day ICC Elite Panel Conference concluded on Friday with match referees and umpires discussing new playing conditions, including changes in the DRS usage, bat sizes and code of conduct among the changes which will be implemented in series starting on September 28. The annual conference, which began on September 13, was attended by Emirates Elite Panel of Match Referees, Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Umpires, members of the Emerging Panel of ICC Umpires and the umpire coaches.

The Test series between Bangladesh and South Africa, and the one between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, will be the first ones to be played with the changes.

ICC Senior Manager for Umpires and Referees, Adrian Griffith, said: "We always use this occasion to nurture team building. This is a time when all of us get to put our heads together to ensure that the game is run in the best possible manner on the field.

"This is that one time in the year that we get everyone together. It is time to refresh, review, rejuvenate and share each other's experiences over the last year and then go over any new regulations."

Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referee, Ranjan Madugalle said: "This year is more significant because there are changes in the laws and also in the playing conditions.

Since we have to start rolling them out from 28th September, it was important that all of us meet and go through them as a refresher, so that we interpret them uniformly and on a consistent basis."

Emirates Elite Panel ICC Umpire, Rod Tucker, said: "Every year the laws and playing conditions change slightly, so it is great that we can all get together and actually discuss them together and come away with a consistent point of view and interpretation. So it is crucial that we get together every September."

Apart from the changes in laws and regulations, the match officials also discussed related aspects like players' conduct, over-rates and other pertinent matters in group discussions.