Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the BJP's landslide victory in the national elections. "Congratulations @narendramodi ji. We believe India is going to reach greater heights with your vision. Jai hind," Virat Kohli , who is in England to participate in the upcoming Cricket World Cup , tweeted on Friday. PM Modi on Thursday won an outsized mandate for a second term in office, with BJP scoring an absolute majority covering large swathes of the country.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, PM Modi thanked his well-wisers for their congratulatory messages after the BJP-led NDA is set to return to power for the second time, saying his government will work with utmost diligence for a better India.

In his messages, PM Modi said he will continue serving the nation with the same vigour. He also said Team India is the actual winner in this Lok Sabha election.

PM Modi also said his government is "fully committed to providing good governance that leads to empowerment of every citizen and furthers prosperity in our society".

The prime minister asserted that it is the people of India who blessed us (NDA) and no stone will be left unturned to fulfill their aspirations.

Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar also wished the Prime Minister on BJP's win.

"My heartiest congratulations to @narendramodi Ji & @BJP4India for winning the #LokSabhaElections2019. The nation is with you in building a brighter and stronger New India," Tendulkar had tweeted.

PM Modi thanked the legendary cricketer for the wishes and replied, "I appreciate the good wishes @sachin_rt! A lot of work has been done in the last five years and much more needs to be done for our nation's transformation. We will serve the nation with utmost diligence."

As far as Virat Kohli is concerned, he is all set to lead India for the first time in a World Cup, beginning on May 30 in England and Wales.

India will open their campaign against South Africa on June 5.