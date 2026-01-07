In a breathtaking display of power-hitting that saw the history books rewritten, India Under-19 posted a mammoth opening stand against South Africa Under-19 in the third Youth ODI on Wednesday. The day belonged to 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his opening partner, Aaron George; both smashed centuries to propel the team to new heights in their bilateral assignment against the Proteas. Thanks to their 227-run stand for the first wicket, the duo stitched a historic opening partnership, signaling India's intent ahead of next week's U-19 World Cup. In the process, Suryavanshi also became the youngest captain to score a hundred in Youth ODIs history, adding a new 'world record' to his name.

South Africa's decision to bowl first backfired spectacularly at Willowmoore Park. The Indian opening pair of Suryavanshi and George dismantled the Proteas' attack with surgical precision, officially eclipsing the long-standing Indian Youth ODI record of 218 runs set by Ankush Bains and Akhil Herwadkar in 2013. The partnership was defined by its sheer velocity, as India breached the 100-run mark in just the 9th over.

Suryavanshi, leading the side in the absence of regular skipper Ayush Mhatre, was the chief aggressor. At just 14 years and 9 months old, he became the youngest captain to score a Youth ODI century. His stats from the innings were staggering:

Score: 127 runs

Balls: 73

Strike Rate: 173.97

Boundaries: 9 fours and 10 massive sixes

While he eventually fell in the 26th over, caught at deep square-leg, the damage was already done. His partner, Aaron George, also reached his century in the 29th over, further decimating South Africa's bowling attack.

HUNDRED FOR VAIBHAV SURYAVANSHI



- Smashed 100* runs off 63balls vs SA U19.

- With 8 sixes and 6 fours. pic.twitter.com/al1eebWiVu — Sports Culture (@SportsCulture24) January 7, 2026

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: The Tormentor

In the world of cricket, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been shattering long-standing milestones. In early 2026, he broke Rishabh Pant's record for the fastest fifty in Youth ODI history, reaching the milestone in just 15 balls against South Africa. This followed his earlier feat of scoring the fastest century at the U-19 level, an incredible 52-ball ton against England. Additionally, he became the youngest player ever to be bought in an IPL auction, a true testament to his status as one of the most promising talents in the game today.