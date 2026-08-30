The Duleep Trophy 2026 semi-finals begin on Sunday (August 30) as the Ishan Kishan-led East Zone side takes on Rajat Patidar's defending champions, Central Zone. It was all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed who starred with both the bat and the ball in East Zone's quarter-final win over the North East Zone, but focus would be on the 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to show as the penultimate round of the tournament begins at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1.

Central Zone have some formidable players, including skipper Patidar, while the likes of Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur and Saransh Jain add considerable quality to the roster. The second semi-final between South Zone and North Zone is also set to begin at the same time.

When will the Duldeep Trophy 2026 semi-finals, Central Zone vs East Zone and South Zone vs North Zone, begin?

The Duldeep Trophy 2026 semi-finals, Central Zone vs East Zone and South Zone vs North Zone, will begin at 9:30 AM IST on August 30 (Sunday).

Where are the Duldeep Trophy 2026 semi-finals, Central Zone vs East Zone and South Zone vs North Zone, taking place?

The Duldeep Trophy 2026 semi-finals, Central Zone vs East Zone and South Zone vs North Zone, are being held at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

How to watch the Duldeep Trophy 2026 semi-finals, Central Zone vs East Zone and South Zone vs North Zone, on TV?

The Duldeep Trophy 2026 semi-finals, Central Zone vs East Zone and South Zone vs North Zone, will be aired live on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the Duldeep Trophy 2026 semi-finals, Central Zone vs East Zone and South Zone vs North Zone?

The Duldeep Trophy 2026 semi-finals, Central Zone vs East Zone and South Zone vs North Zone, will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

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