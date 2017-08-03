 
'Drawing Not Allowed In Islam': Moeen Ali Told On Twitter

Updated: 03 August 2017 12:52 IST

The England all-rounder had posted a drawing by him of Sir Viv Richards on Twitter for charity.

Moeen Ali took a hat-trick vs South Africa in the 3rd Test. © AFP

England cricketer Moeen Ali became the latest target of trolls after he asked his Twitter followers to bid for his drawing for a charity. The all-rounder's portrait of Sir Viv Richards was to be auctioned by Cricket United, a cricket charity awareness campaign that raises money for the Professional Cricketers' Association. As soon as Moeen tweeted his drawing, some of his followers criticised him for apparently defying the traditions of Islam. "Please do support @CricketUnited and bid on my drawing of Sir Viv to support @PCA @Chance2Shine @LordsTaverners," Moeen had tweeted, sparking off heated exchanges between his followers.

Moeen also received tweets of support from several fans.

The bearded Ali, a 30-year-old off-spinning all-rounder, is one of the most high profile practicing Muslims in British public life.

Moeen believes English cricket is missing a trick by not reaching out to more potential players from Britain's Asian communities.

Moeen's hat-trick sealed England's 239-run win in the third Test against South Africa at The Oval on Monday.

He is the leading bowler on either side with 18 wickets -- including a 10-wicket haul in England's series-opening win at Lord's where he also made 87.

(With inputs from AFP)

