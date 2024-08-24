Former England fast-bowler Stuart Broad stated he would be surprised if Mark Wood would play in the second Test at Lord's following his right thigh muscle injury leading to him not taking the field for day four of first Test against Sri Lanka. On day three of first Test at Old Trafford, Wood left the field immediately after bowling two deliveries into his 11th over in Sri Lanka's second innings. "Unconfirmed what the grade is I suppose. When we say Ben Stokes do his hamstring here is was a grade two and he was in immediate pain."

"Mark Wood actually ran into bowl. I would be amazed if it is anything too serious but with his style of bowling, you don't want to push it too far or cause any more damage. Ultimately, if Sri Lanka were no wickets down it is a different story."

"With them six wickets down, you would hope you have enough bowling to get them. I would be shocked if they risked him at Lord's on Thursday. Then you try and get him fit for the Oval," said Broad on Sky Sports Cricket ahead of day four's play.

Former captain Nasser Hussain said if Sri Lanka get their lead above 200, it would make for a great chase for England, who are without Stokes in their batting line-up. "Kamindu Mendis has looked as good as anyone on that Sri Lanka side. He has got in great positions against spin, seam, and Mark Wood when fit."

"They have got two great players at the crease but you feel if they can get one, blue skies behind us, pitch is still decent. You should be able to chase down 150, 160. It is when it gets up to 200 and Sri Lanka have something to play with, then without Stokes, you have got a game on."

Ex-batter Mark Butcher had his say on England's evolution. "It is evolving and not to the detriment of it either. That is the most stark thing. People will have their own views about the way England have decided to talk about the way they are going to play.”

“But a lot of the picks that have come from Rob Key, McCullum, and Stokes are guys from County Cricket who might not even be household names in their own households. They have appeared in the squad and immediately fitted in and done extremely well. That is a great testament to the environment they have built and the talent that is out there."

