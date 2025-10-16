With Ravichandran Ashwin set to embark upon a new adventure by becoming the first renowned Indian player to play in the Big Bash League, the tournament is bound to gain plenty of attention from the subcontinent. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, during a chat with reporters in Australia, fired an open warning to batters playing in the league as they gear up to face Ashwin, a bowler with over 500 Test wickets. "Think this is the first time an Indian player is coming, so that itself is huge. And he is not just any Indian player; he is someone who has taken close to 600 wickets (in Tests). He is someone who loves playing and wants to...I have spoken to him and he's playing the whole Big Bash this time," he said.

Ashwin wasn't initially supposed to play the entire BBL 2025-26 season, but the lack of bids in the ILT20 auction has freed up his schedule. The spinner is now confirmed to be available for the entire BBL season.

"It's a big moment for the BBL to welcome Ravi here, I have been talking to him personally on a number of occasions," he said. "I have found him a breath of fresh air. I think our fans are going to really enjoy watching him play and engaging with him when he's here for the BBL."

Before concluding, Shastri also made a cheeky remark about Ashwin's habit of running out batters at the non-striker's end. The former India head coach warned batters against leaving their crease early, or else, Ashwin wouldn't spare them.

"Don't leave your crease. He'll run you out. That's the first message. Don't try and steal a run, because he'll take those bails off, and rightly so. You have no business outside your crease," he said.

The new BBL season will kick off on December 14, 2025.