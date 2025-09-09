Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan on Tuesday didn't mince words while criticising the "not so ideal" scheduling and logistical arrangements of the Asia Cup where his team would be based in Dubai and travel nearly two hours to Abu Dhabi on its match days. Rashid was speaking at a pre-tournament press meet in Dubai this morning on a day when his team is set to take on Hong Kong in its tournament opener at Abu Dhabi in the evening.

"Well, I don't think it's ideal - that's what we were discussing (with the other captains) before as well," Rashid said during the mandatory captains' press meet which also had Asian Cricket Council head and Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi in attendance.

"To play in Abu Dhabi and stay here in Dubai for all three games...it's different. But as professional cricketers, we have to accept these things," said the highest wicket-taker in T20I history.

After Wednesday, Afghanistan's other two group B games are scheduled on September 16 and 18 against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka respectively.

But Rashid, who has 170 T20I wickets, also said that as a professional, he has to forget the scheduling and focus on the game.

"Once you enter the ground, you tend to forget everything else. In other countries, we often fly two-three hours and go straight to the game. I remember flying from Bangladesh to the US once and playing straightaway." Sri Lankan skipper Charith Asalanka was also critical of the scheduling which has left very little time for his team to relax and recuperate after a gruelling away series against Zimbabwe.

"Right now, I'm feeling very sleepy. I should answer it tomorrow I think," Asalanka said when he was asked about playing so many games with virtually no turnaround time.

"No, I mean it's really hard to play back-to-back games in Zimbabwe on September 6 and 7. And then travel here (Dubai) straightaway. I think actually we need to have a couple of days off. I hope the coach will give us.

"It's important to take care of our fitness. And we all know that it's really hot out there. And for me, it's really important to keep fresh and give 100 per cent in the first game," Asalanka said.

Sri Lanka will open their campaign against Bangladesh on September 13.

