KL Rahul opened up about the constant changes to his batting position over the years and said that he believes that he never had much of a choice when it came to those decisions. During his career, Rahul has played as an opener but depending on the situation, he has batted at No. 7 as well. However, Rahul said that he was happy to tweak his game according to what his team needed. "If you have seen how my career has gone, I don't think I really had a choice, or I have never been a player to speak with the selectors and sit with the captain and tell the captain that this is what I want to do," he said.

"I just want to be in the team and whatever challenge is thrown at me, I have found that's better for me to adapt to rather than me trying to sit and think about what I need to do," Rahul said.

We could have batted better in last couple of Test series

India endured a wretched run in the red ball formats recently, losing 0-3 to New Zealand at home before conceding the Border Gavaskar Trophy to Australia.

"Last couple of Test series we should have batted better. Losing three Tests at home in conditions that we know. New Zealand found a way of keeping us quiet, not giving us easy boundaries. We had to really work hard for runs and that built pressure and we played some bad shots," said Rahul.

"The wicket had a bit for spinners but they found a way to put pressure. If we had batted better we'd be at a better place against New Zealand. And then somehow we carried the habit of not being able to win crucial moments in the game and did the same mistakes in Australia."

