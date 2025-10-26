A 51-over-old SG Test ball, roughed up and lifeless, suddenly sprang to life in the hands of a man who many thought had lost his spark. Navdeep Saini, once India's pace spearhead-in-waiting, made it talk again. It took just one delivery from Saini, which jagged back, to send Himachal's well-set opener Sidhant Purohit's (70) off-stump cart-wheeling several yards away as he tried to shoulder arm. It was a reminder of the fire that earned Saini his India cap back in 2019. Two Tests, eight ODIs and 11 T20Is later, the 32-year-old still believes he has unfinished business at the highest level.

"Main jab aaya tha mere paas khone ko kuch nahi tha aur itne saal baad aaj bhi khone ko kuch nahi hai. Main agar India comeback ka sapna na dekhoon mujhe haq nahi Delhi team mein ek jagah rok ke rakhne ki. (I had nothing to lose when I came here in 2013, neither do I have anything to lose now. If I don't dream of an India comeback, what's the point of blocking a slot in the Delhi team)," Saini told reporters after a day's work, where he stood head and shoulders above the rest.

The pacer, who last played for India in 2021, was candid about the changing realities of selection.

"Yes, whether one likes it or not, to play for India, you have to do well in IPL. It is a reality. A year before, I had a shoulder injury and my pace dropped — it cost me an IPL contract," he admitted.

Asked if he would rather stick to white-ball formats like the Vijay Hazare Trophy or Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Saini smiled: "Yes, I can but I love this challenge of bowling in days' games. Mujhe mazaa aata hai. Last match, I didn't get wickets (in Hyderabad) as the wicket was slow. On this track, post tea, it became lively." So, does he still believe in an India comeback? "Why not? If I have a couple of fifers, I will again be part of the discussions," said Saini, who turns 33 next month — still running in hard, still dreaming big.

