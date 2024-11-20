Captain Durga Rao Tompaki on Wednesday said it is disheartening to miss out on the chance to compete in the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in Pakistan following India's withdrawal from the tournament while the national federation described the development as a "setback". The Indian team withdrew from the tournament after the government denied the permission to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns. The Indian team was supposed to cross the Wagah border on Wednesday for the event, scheduled to begin on Saturday. "We play with passion, and we represent our country with immense pride. We have always looked forward to competing at the biggest stage, and it is disheartening to miss out on this opportunity," Tompaki said in a media release.

"However, we know that the next World Cup is just around the corner, and we remain committed to our training and preparation." The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) had conducted a 25-day training camp in New Delhi before selecting the World Cup squad.

"We have had a successful coaching camp and have seen emerging talent that we believe can lead our team to greater heights. It's time to nurture these talents and ensure that our team is ready when the next tournament comes," Tompaki added.

The team had initially got a No Objection Certificate (NOC), at no-cost to the government, from the Sports Ministry to participate in the tournament. However, it couldn't get clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"While this is a significant setback for the team, CABI fully respects the government's concerns and the decision for the same," CABI said in a statement.

"The team had been training rigorously and was eager to compete. However, we prioritise the government's guidance and remain steadfast in our commitment to the continued development of Blind Cricket in India." "Though the timing of the next World Cup remains uncertain, the commitment to the sport and the country remains unwavering," the statement read.

The government has also not given clearance to the Indian national cricket team to travel to Pakistan for next year's ICC Champions Trophy.

The BCCI had informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) about India's inability to travel to Pakistan and the global governing body, in turn, passed the information to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).