India's middle-order woes continued in the recently concluded tour of South Africa as they were clean swept in the three-match ODI series by the Proteas. Barring a few batters, India's batting line-up crumbled against the South African bowling attack and the team failed to win a single ODI. While analysing India's middle-order batting woes, India cricketer Dinesh Karthik said that someone like Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the series due to an injury, could win games for India, having batted so well for the team recently.

Karthik feels that unlike his early days, Jadeja is not that "reckless kid" anymore as he bats with a lot of intelligence, especially in white-ball cricket, adding that the player can bat at no. 6 or even 5, considering his recent exploits with the bat.

"Jadeja is ready to bat at No.6. In fact, he is batting so well that he can play at No.5 as well. He is using his brain and is not that reckless kid anymore. He is someone who is winning games with the bat. In fact, in white-ball cricket, his stronger suit is his batting," Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

Jadeja is currently out injured, having suffered a right forearm injury during the first Test against New Zealand last year.

After losing the Test as well as the ODI series against South Africa, the Indian team will look to bounce back during the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies at home.

Promoted

India and West Indies will play three ODIs, followed by as many T20Is between February 6 and 20.

The ODIs will be played in Ahmedabad while the T20Is will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.