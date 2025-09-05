Australia pacer Mitchell Star has opened up on his decision to retire from T20I cricket, insisting that he didn't want to hold up a spot for next year's T20 World Cup, especially with plenty of young guys waiting on the sidelines. The 35-year-old suggested that his focus remains on playing Test cricket for Australia, with the Ashes coming up later this year. Starc also confirmed that he is eyeing the 2027 ODI World Cup as he still has plenty to offer in the 50-over format.

"I umm-ed and ahh-ed about which was the right format to put aside. If I wasn't going to be in the frame for 2027, then I didn't want to hold up the spot. I still feel like I've got plenty to offer that ODI team. I'd thought about it for a while. I feel like it was probably a good time. I'm 35 now, Tests have always been my priority and they will remain my priority. For lack of a better term, I want to milk my body as much as I can for as much Test cricket as possible," Starc told cricket.com.au.

Starc has always been in great demand in the IPL. He didn't rule out the possibility of returning to India for next year's tournament.

"That was never going to be off the table."

"I just felt like one of the other formats had to give."

"I feel like I've got plenty to offer the ODI team, with that goal of getting my body to 2027 - but also being good enough to be in that team for the World Cup in 2027. I felt like this was my best opportunity to prolong my Test career and get to that World Cup."

"The T20 team seems pretty settled with the guys that have come in; they've done some great stuff," Starc said. "Nathan Ellis is flying, Ben Dwarshuis has played a great role, Spencer Johnson has done some good stuff when he's played, Sean Abbott as well. I feel like that team is in a great spot and I don't need to interrupt that."