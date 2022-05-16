Former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds was killed in a car crash, Cricket Australia had said on Sunday. The tragic news comes months after the deaths of fellow greats Shane Warne and Rod Marsh. The 46-year-old was involved in an accident outside Townsville in Queensland state on Saturday night. The shocking news left his former teammates and the sporting world reeling with tributes pouring in from around the world. One of his former teammate Brett Lee penned an emotional note on Twitter, saying that Symonds "didn't play for money or fame, these things were irrelevant to him".

"I knew Roy since the age of 17 from junior cricket. One of the most gifted athletes I've ever witnessed. He didn't play for money or fame, these things were irrelevant to him. As long as he could afford to wet a line & have a cold beer, Roy was happy. First picked in any team," Brett Lee wrote on Twitter.

Symonds, who played 26 Tests and 198 one-day internationals from 1998 to 2009, was a popular figure in the cricketing circles not only for his hard-hitting approach to the game but also for his easy-going personality.

He was widely considered one of the most skilled all-rounders Australian cricket has seen, bowling both off-spin and medium pace, while playing many match-winning hands with his explosive middle-order batting.

Symonds was also a top-rate fielder and was a key part of Australia's back-to-back 50-over World Cup triumphs in 2003 and 2007.

Domestically, he played for Queensland for 17 seasons, while appearing for Gloucestershire, Kent, Lancashire and Surrey in the English County Championship and for Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

