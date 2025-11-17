The Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 clash between India A and Pakistan Shaheens resulted in an 8-wicket defeat for the Jitesh Sharma-led side. While the contest between the bat and the ball is always expected to be top-notch whenever India and Pakistan square off on the cricket field, other aspects of the game were in focus too on Sunday. The captains of the two teams didn't shake hands at the toss, continuing the precedent that was set during the senior men's team's Asia Cup 2025 meeting. However, a wild claim emerged on social media, saying the Indian players reached out to their Pakistani counterparts at the end of the game.

The claims of the Indian team willing to shake hands with Pakistan at the end of the match, however, are far from what really happened on the field. A video has emerged on social media showing Pakistani cricketers and support staff shaking hands with each other after the game was over.

NO WAY Indian players came to shake hands but Pakistani players just walked away India is getting a taste of its own medicine — paty (nuke Fascism) (@_midwicket) November 16, 2025

The Indian team, at no point, could be seen reaching out to the Pakistani players for a customary handshake. Here's the video:

As for the match, Pakistan opener Maaz Sadaqat was the star of the match, smashing an unbeaten 79 off 47 balls, studded with seven fours and four sixes. He also contributed with the ball, taking 2/12 to round off a brilliant all-round performance.

The Shaheens were in command right from the start. Their first wicket fell at 55 when Mohammad Naeem was dismissed for 14 by Yash Thakur in 5.3 overs. The only other wicket to fall was that of Yasir Khan, who scored 11 before being removed by leg-spinner Suyash Sharma.

With Maaz leading the charge, Pakistan comfortably crossed the finish line in 13.2 overs while chasing a target of 137 runs. Shahid Aziz was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan Shaheens, finishing with figures of 3/24 from his three overs.

With ANI Inputs