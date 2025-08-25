Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel opened up about the missed run-out chance that left Mohammed Siraj frustrated during the fifth Test match against England at The Oval. Siraj registered a stunning five-wicket haul to guide India to a big win but the ending of the encounter was not without its fair share of drama. With 17 runs to win and 1 wicket in hand, Gus Atkinson tried to sneak in a quick single in order to shield the injured Chris Woakes from batting. The ball went straight to Jurel behind the stumps but his throw was not good enough as the single was completed. Siraj was not happy with his effort and Jurel has now revealed what went down in that tense situation.

“So everything was happening very quickly, and the bowling was going well. Then I took my stance because the conditions were overcast, and the ball was swinging. I couldn't take a chance that even one run might be missed. I felt that I had taken my stance, and right on my right side in the slip was Shubman. Then he told me, “Yaar, he's going to bowl a wide yorker,” and by the time he had started his run-up, I didn't feel it was right to tell Siraj to stop because everything was going really well. All the momentum was on our side. So that happened,” Jurel said on Breaking Sports with Vivek Sethia.

“But when it was missed, I felt it should have been a run-out. The ball didn't grip properly in my hand, so it didn't happen well. Then I thought, “God, just let us win the match.”

"That was the thing. It was a very good opportunity, but it was missed. Still, I believed that Siraj was bowling tremendously. The feeling was that we were going to win the match, and exactly that happened,” he added.