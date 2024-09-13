Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan has heavily criticized legendary skipper Ramiz Raja for the way his son Azam Khan was treated. Wicketkeeper-batter Azam's career has been maligned by body-shaming outside the cricketing arena, while he himself has faced difficulties in keeping his spot in the team due to his poor performances. In 14 T20I matches since making his debut in July 2021, Azam has scored only 88 runs at an average of 8.80. His best score is 30 not out.

Azam scored zero in the only game he played for Pakistan in the 2024 T20 World Cup as he was dropped in the following matches. Moin has slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its then chairman Ramiz for the ouster.

"I watched the entire World Cup (in 2024) and the matches leading up to it, and it seemed like Azam was the number one choice for wicketkeeping and batting. Then suddenly, after just one match, the entire strategy was changed. Azam wasn't given a chance to keep wickets after one match and was dropped after getting out on the very first ball. Whether it's the captain or the management, if they make such quick changes to players, how can we produce good players?" Moin told Cricket Pakistan.

"In the 2022 World Cup, Azam was also selected for the team, but Ramiz Raja dropped him. At that time, if the chief selector had made a wrong selection, he should have been removed, but they didn't have the courage, and as a result, they demoralized a young player.

"In this World Cup as well, you can see how he was played. I'm not saying that all the blame lies with the team management and the captain; Azam has his own shortcomings too. He needs to make himself physically and mentally stronger, follow the fitness routines of other sportsmen. For the past month or so, I've noticed he's been working hard to improve his fitness," he added.