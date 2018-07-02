 
Delhi Cricket Body Has A New President

Updated: 02 July 2018 16:42 IST

The new President's faction included Rakesh Bansal who won the Vice President's post. © BCCI

Rajat Sharma was on Monday elected President of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) after bagging 54.4 percent of votes in his favour. Rajat beat former World Cup winning India cricketer Madan Lal by 517 votes to register his win. Rajat's group swept all the 12 seats in the polls. Rajat bagged a total of 1,521 votes while Madan Lal could only poll 1,004. A third candidate, advocate Vikas Singh, got 232 votes. "I thank all members of DDCA who voted and reposed their trust in us. I now invite all the members to join hands to bring about transparency in the functioning of DDCA," Rajat tweeted after his victory.

Rajat's faction included Rakesh Bansal who won the Vice President's post with 48.87 per cent votes 1,364 votes.

Among the other notable winners was former sports committee head Vinod Tihara (1,374 votes), who became Secretary defeating nearest rival Manjeet Singh by 376 votes.

Tihara is expected to run the daily affairs of DDCA.

The Joint Secretary's post went to Rajan Manchanda (1,402), younger brother of former treasurer Ravinder who beat Pushpender Chauhan by 449 votes. Pushpender is the younger brother of Chetan Chauhan.

For Treasurer's post, Om Prakash Rajat beat Deepak Singh got 1,241 votes.

Coach Sanjay Bhardwaj was elected for the Director's post (first class cricketer) while Renu Khanna became the woman director.

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi Cricket
Delhi Cricket Body Has A New President
