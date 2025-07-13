It isn't often that you see an official Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise sharing AI-based videos. While it is common for celebrities' fan accounts to spread rumours, draw connections between two people for social media traction, when an official IPL account shared an AI-based video, fans were left shocked. The Delhi Capitals, on Sunday, shared a video showing an AI-based video, featuring Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta and DC vice-captain Faf du Plessis. The caption of the video read: "Now playing, your fav Faf-Preity films", leaving fans wondering if it was indeed DC's official account.

The video shows Du Plessis' face being pasted on actors who played lead roles opposite to Preity Zinta in romantic Bollywood movies.

Now playing, your fav Faf-Preity films pic.twitter.com/SUJbHlnAtJ — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) July 13, 2025

The franchise was lambasted on the internet for the video. The nature of the content was labelled 'cringe' by many fans. Here are some of the comments made by fans:

"New low for Delhi Capitals. At this point, even they must be hoping one day this AI will finally win them a trophy," a fan said.

"No shame posting a reel like this on a professional page? The admin must be a 14-year-old kid This is peak cringe content," another fan wrote.

"I need to check 2 time is it posted from a fake account or real ones. Maybe an intern is holding their X account," another post read.

"Saalon sharam karo. They both are happily married. How about trying wining a trophy instead?," a fan said, slamming DC for the tweet.

Delhi Capitals remain one of the few franchises to have not won an IPL title since the start of the tournament in 2008. In the IPL 2025 season, DC failed to qualify for the playoffs, finishing 5th in the overall standings.