Delhi Capitals Full Schedule, IPL 2026: Date, Time, Venue And Other Details Of DC Matches
Delhi Capitals, IPL 2026 Schedule: The Axar Patel-led side begins its campaign on April 1 against the Lucknow Super Giants.
Under the captaincy of Axar Patel, Delhi Capitals are determined to end their wait for an Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy in 2026. Despite flashes of brilliance, they have struggled for consistency in recent seasons, finishing 5th in IPL 2025 and 7th in 2024. With some exciting additions to the roster, DC will begin their campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1.
Axar confirmed at the Captains Day event in Mumbai that he will continue to lead the side, with KL Rahul set to open the batting alongside Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka. England's Ben Duckett was DC's first choice to partner Rahul but he pulled out of the season at the 11th hour, giving the team a major selection blow.
KL Rahul remains India's most potent option with the bat, with 4,000+ IPL runs to his name. Delhi's spin duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav will be crucial on home tracks, while Auqib Nabi's all-round abilities are set to boost the team's hopes.
Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Schedule
April 1 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals - Lucknow - 7:30 PM IST
April 4 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - Delhi - 3:30 PM IST
April 8 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans - Delhi - 7:30 PM IST
April 11 - Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals - Chennai - 7:30 PM IST
April 18 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals - Bengaluru - 3:30 PM IST
April 21 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals - Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST
April 25 - Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - Delhi - 7:30 PM IST
April 29 - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals - Mohali - 7:30 PM IST
May 3 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Delhi - 7:30 PM IST
May 7 - Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals - Ahmedabad - 7:30 PM IST
May 12 - Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants - Delhi - 7:30 PM IST
May 16 - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - Mumbai - 7:30 PM IST
May 19 - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Delhi - 7:30 PM IST
May 23 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals - Kolkata - 7:30 PM IST