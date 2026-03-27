Under the captaincy of Axar Patel, Delhi Capitals are determined to end their wait for an Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy in 2026. Despite flashes of brilliance, they have struggled for consistency in recent seasons, finishing 5th in IPL 2025 and 7th in 2024. With some exciting additions to the roster, DC will begin their campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1.

Axar confirmed at the Captains Day event in Mumbai that he will continue to lead the side, with KL Rahul set to open the batting alongside Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka. England's Ben Duckett was DC's first choice to partner Rahul but he pulled out of the season at the 11th hour, giving the team a major selection blow.

KL Rahul remains India's most potent option with the bat, with 4,000+ IPL runs to his name. Delhi's spin duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav will be crucial on home tracks, while Auqib Nabi's all-round abilities are set to boost the team's hopes.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Schedule

April 1 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals - Lucknow - 7:30 PM IST

April 4 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - Delhi - 3:30 PM IST

April 8 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans - Delhi - 7:30 PM IST

April 11 - Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals - Chennai - 7:30 PM IST

April 18 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals - Bengaluru - 3:30 PM IST

April 21 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals - Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST

April 25 - Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - Delhi - 7:30 PM IST

April 29 - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals - Mohali - 7:30 PM IST

May 3 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Delhi - 7:30 PM IST

May 7 - Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals - Ahmedabad - 7:30 PM IST

May 12 - Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants - Delhi - 7:30 PM IST

May 16 - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - Mumbai - 7:30 PM IST

May 19 - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Delhi - 7:30 PM IST

May 23 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals - Kolkata - 7:30 PM IST