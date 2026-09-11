The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) hosted its Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony for the 2025-26 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, on Thursday, September 10, 2026, celebrating the outstanding performances of clubs and players across various DDCA competitions during the season. DDCA President Mr. Rohan Jaitley was in attendance, along with Secretary Mr. Ashok Sharma, Vice-President Ms. Shikha Kumar, Treasurer Mr. Harish Singla and Joint Secretary Mr. Amit Grover, among others.

The DDCA increased prize money by 10 per cent across every category for the 2025-26 season, taking the total prize money awarded to Rs 1,43,20,500. In a major boost for women's cricket, the association also introduced prize money for all clubs participating in the Women's T20 League. Each of the 10 groups in the Women's T20 League received a prize fund of Rs 2 lakh for the winner and Rs 1.75 lakh for the runner-up, underlining DDCA's commitment to encouraging greater participation and competition in women's cricket.

DDCA President Rohan Jaitley on the occasion, said: "The DDCA remains committed to strengthening Delhi cricket at every level, from the grassroots to the highest level of competition. Recognising and rewarding performances is an important part of that commitment, as it gives players and teams the encouragement to compete harder and aspire for greater heights. At the same time, we are focused on creating stronger pathways for women's cricket and ensuring that players across categories have the support and opportunities they need to progress. Our aim is to build an ecosystem where excellence is recognised and give the next generation of cricketers the platform they deserve."

DDCA Secretary Ashok Sharma said: "The foundation of Delhi cricket is built at the grassroots, and our responsibility is to ensure that young cricketers have the right encouragement from the very beginning. These rewards and accolades are not just a recognition of what players have achieved, but also a motivation for them to continue working hard and striving for higher levels. By strengthening competitions and recognising performances across categories, we are helping shape the next generation of cricketers from the ground up."

DDCA Vice-President Shikha Kumar said: "The introduction of prize money for all the clubs participating in the Women's T20 League is an important step towards giving women's cricket the recognition and encouragement it deserves. We want more women cricketers to see a clear pathway for themselves and feel that their performances and contributions are valued. By extending financial support across all 10 groups, we are encouraging greater participation and competition while creating a stronger platform for the continued growth and development of women's cricket in Delhi."

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