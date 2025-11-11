When Deepti Sharma walked onto the field for the World Cup final, she carried not just her bat and ball, but the weight of a billion hopes. By the time she walked off, India were world champions — and she was the undisputed Player of the Tournament. Scoring a composed 58 runs and taking a sensational 5-39, Deepti delivered one of the greatest all-round performances in the history of Indian cricket. Across seven matches, her 215 runs and 22 wickets defined India's campaign — numbers that tell one story, but her calm presence told another. “It's been about a week since the final,” Deepti told NDTV in an exclusive interview. “I met the Prime Minister and the President. It felt great — their energy, especially the PM's, was the same as when we met in 2017, but this time, he spent so much time with us. It felt amazing to just talk to him and listen.”

That same humility and focus have shaped Deepti's rise from a young cricketer from Agra to the face of Indian women's cricket. But fame has its costs. “Earlier, I could just walk into a mall,” she laughed. “Now I need security. It's not easy anymore — but when people recognize you, when they remember you, it feels good. But now I have to move around with bodyguards, wear a mask.”

The recognition, though, is well-earned. Deepti's consistency through the tournament was remarkable — tight bowling spells, vital lower-order runs, and unmatched composure under pressure. For her, though, this is just the beginning. “I haven't really thought about what's next,” she said. “But I want to continue from here. Whether it's domestic cricket, the WPL, or for India — I'll keep improving as an all-rounder.”

Asked about the growing conversation around pay parity, Deepti was optimistic. “BCCI has done a lot for women's cricket. Earlier, there weren't many matches. There were fewer matches televised. But now, there are so many, and people actually watch them. That day isn't far when we'll see real parity.”

India's triumph has already drawn comparisons to Kapil Dev's iconic 1983 win — a moment that transformed Indian cricket forever. Deepti agrees. “Absolutely, this is our 1983 moment. I was bowling when Nadine de Klerk was batting — she could do anything. But that moment, when we won, it felt like history repeating itself.”

Her preparation for that final wasn't just physical — it was mental. Deepti revealed how visualization became a crucial part of India's strategy. “Our trainer played a big role. Before matches, we would visualize the trophy in our hands. We'd think — 25 overs done, 50 overs done, the final's over — and we've won. That belief made it real.”

For many, the semifinal against Australia — seven-time champions — was the true test. Deepti, however, stayed grounded. “We never thought the trophy was in our hands. The Indian team is never overconfident. We just thought, one step at a time. Australia are big, but India can challenge them. After that, we treated the final like just another match.”

That calm approach led to the biggest moment of her career — and a defining one for women's cricket in India. “After winning, we sang our team song on the pitch,” Deepti recalled, smiling. “That was special — different. We had dreamed it, visualized it, and it came true.”

With a World Cup in hand, and the hearts of millions won, Deepti Sharma's story is one of resilience, balance, and belief — the perfect trinity for an all-rounder. As she put it best: “We have been champions since the World Cup ended. Bat, ball, belief — that's what took us there. The moment that will stay with me forever is us singing the team song in unison. It was a goosebumpy moment”