David Warner is in the UK with the Australia men's team but that doesn't mean the fun should end back home where his family, wife Candice and the three daughters, has kept daddy Warner hooked with “The masked singer”. One of Warner's daughters – guess who, asked the cricketer – covered her head with a bag and had a rendezvous in an apparent impersonation of a masked singer. “When you're kids watch too much of The masked singer. The Bag head apparently. Which of my children is this Ivy, Isla or Indi,” asked Warner in the caption of the post he shared on Instagram.

Warner's social media appearances with members of his family have been a show to watch. There have been dance videos, adorable pictures of the three daughters, Indi, Ivy and Isla, and the Warner couple posting candid moments from their lives.

Warner bade goodbye to the family last month to link up with the Australian squad for the tour to the UK where the team plays three One-day Internationals and as many Twenty20 Internationals against England.

However, the games will be played behind closed doors and Australia captain Aaron Finch said he will miss the crowd's banter.

“It's always good to have a crowd to entertain and the banter that comes from particularly English crowds is pretty special,” Finch said.

“Do they go over the top sometimes? Maybe, yeah. It's all a great thing to be a part of, especially if you beat England over here,” he added.