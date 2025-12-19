Shubman Gill, Indian T20I vice-captain, is getting treatment for a right foot inury, the BCCI announced on Friday. The announcement came a day before the BCCI reveals the squad for the T20 World Cup 2026. The recent injury ruled the batter out of the last two T20Is against South Africa. Gill had earlier missed the majority of the Test series against the Proteas due to a neck injury he suffered in the series opener in Kolkata, which also ruled him out of the three-match ODI series later. "Shubman Gill sustained an impact injury to his right foot while batting in the nets on 16th December in Lucknow. After consulting a specialist and getting treatment with the BCCI medical team, he is improving but will be unavailable for selection for the final T20I in Ahmedabad," the BCCI said on X.

The announcement came after the toss of the India vs South Africa 5th T20I. Sanju Samson replaced an injured Shubman Gill, while Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar returned to India's playing eleven, as South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first in the fifth and final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

India are currently leading the five-match series 2-1 after the fourth T20I in Lucknow was abandoned due to excessive fog. Meanwhile, Sundar comes in for Kuldeep Yadav, Bumrah is back at his home venue in place of Harshit Rana.

A statement from the BCCI said Gill sustained an impact injury to his right foot while batting in the nets on December 16 in Lucknow. Though Gill is improving, he was unavailable for selection for the fifth T20I.

“The wicket looks good, there won't be dew and we want to put runs on the board. It (the stadium) almost feels full. Let's see what we want from this game, yes the series is on the line, but it is about expressing yourself and enjoying the game,” said India skipper Suryakumar Yadav.