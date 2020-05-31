India captain Virat Kohli revealed that Australia batsman David Warner has been very insistent in trying to convince him to join the TikTok bandwagon. Warner has almost become synonymous with the video-sharing app during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, with the left-handed opener dropping wacky videos on almost a daily basis. During an Instagram Live chat with Ravichandran Ashwin, Kohli joked that Warner has been after his life to make a TikTok video, and added that he has not responded to him yet but he will.

Ashwin and Kohli were speaking about the changes in the game that will happen due to the coronavirus pandemic, when the off-spinner interjected to say that Warner commented during their live chat.

Kohli, at this point, said "he is busy making TikTok videos," as both of them burst into laughter.

"It's hilarious, it's unbelievable," Ashwin responded.

"He's been after my life," Kohli said at this point. "He's been asking me to do one."

"I haven't responded yet, but I will," Kohli added.

Ashwin took the chance to tease his India captain, saying "I think there is a dinosaur thing on TikTok, you should give it a go."

Ashwin referred to a video shared by Virat Kohli's actor-wife Anushka Sharma where the ace batsman can be seen walking around like a dinosaur.

"I think that should become a feature on it now," Kohli chipped in.

Warner had already invited Kohli to do a duet performance with him on TikTok.

After Warner shared a TikTok video where he can be seen dancing to an Akshay Kumar song, Kohli commented with a flurry of laughing emojis.

Not letting go of the opportunity, Warner responded to him saying "You're next bro come on man a duet. Your wife will set you up an account."