Sri Lanka Cricket's Selection Committee on Wednesday selected the following squad to take part in the upcoming T20I series against Australia. The Minister of Youth and Sports Namal Rajapaksa approved the below-given squad.

The five-match series from February 11-20 will be played across three venues, the Sydney Cricket Ground, Manuka Oval, and Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The second, third, and fourth T20Is have been relocated from Queensland and Adelaide to minimize biosecurity risks by reducing travel across the country.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara, Ramesh Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara, Dusmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Shiran Fernando (subject to ministerial approval).

Revised T20 International series schedule:

February 11: Australia v Sri Lanka, Sydney Cricket Ground

February 13: Australia v Sri Lanka, Sydney Cricket Ground

February 15: Australia v Sri Lanka, Manuka Oval

February 18: Australia v Sri Lanka, Melbourne Cricket Ground

February 20: Australia v Sri Lanka, Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia too have announced their squad for the series. Veteran opener David Warner and last year's T20 World Cup hero Mitchell Marsh have been rested while head coach Justin Langer too have decided to give this series a miss after a long summer.