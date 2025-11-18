Sri Lanka have announced changes to their squad for the T20I tri-series against Zimbabwe and hosts Pakistan. A statement from the Sri Lanka Cricket Board confirmed that skipper Charith Asalanka and pacer Asitha Fernando will miss the series owing to illness, as per the ICC website. The two players will return home as a precautionary measure to ensure they receive proper care and sufficient time to recover for future assignments.

Meanwhile, former captain and seasoned all-rounder Dasun Shanaka will take over the reins for the upcoming tri-series in Pakistan.

Furthermore, uncapped batter Pavan Rathnayake, who made his ODI debut in the recently concluded series against Pakistan, has been added to the T20I squad as well.

Sri Lanka arrive in the tri-series on the back of a 3-0 series defeat at the hands of Pakistan.

The upcoming matches will provide all three teams with vital preparation for next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

Tri-series schedule:

November 18: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe

November 20: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe

November 22: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

November 23: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe

November 25: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe

November 27: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

November 29: Final

Last week, at least 12 people were killed and 27 others injured following a suicide blast in Islamabad outside the district and sessions court building in the capital's G-11 area.

Several members of Sri Lanka's squad, currently in Pakistan for a three-match ODI series against the hosts and a tri-nation series featuring Zimbabwe, have expressed concerns over their safety and have asked for permission to return home.

However, SLC has instructed all players, support staff, and team management to continue with the tour as scheduled. Pakistan won the ODI series 3-0 over Sri Lanka on Sunday with a six-wicket win in the third match.