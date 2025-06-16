D. Deepesh and Naman Pushpak have been drafted into the India men's U19 squad for the upcoming tour of England as replacements for injured Aditya Rana and Khilan Patel, the BCCI said on Monday. The tour is scheduled to take place from June 24 to July 23. "The Junior Cricket Committee has named D. Deepesh and Naman Pushpak as replacements for Aditya Rana and Khilan Patel, respectively, for the upcoming India U19 tour of England," the BCCI said in a statement. Both Deepesh and Naman were part of the standby players' list for the tour.

Aditya sustained a stress fracture in his lower back, while Khilan suffered a stress reaction in his right leg during the ongoing high-performance camp at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

The team will be led by Ayush Mhatre, who shone for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025.

The tour comprises a 50-over warm-up match at Loughborough University, followed by a five-match Youth One-Day series in Hove, Northampton and Worcester.

Two multi-day matches against England U19 will be played at Beckenham and Chelmsford respectively.

Wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu has been appointed as the team's vice-captain.

The squad also features 14-year-old explosive batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who amassed 252 runs, including a blistering 35-ball hundred, for Rajasthan Royals in the last IPL.

Suryavanshi and Mhatre were also a part of India's runners-up finish at the U19 Asia Cup in the UAE last year.

Updated India U19 squad: Ayush Mhatre (captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (vice-captain & WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R. S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohammed Enaan, Anmoljeet Singh, D. Deepesh, Naman Pushpak.