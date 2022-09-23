Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Friday was announced as the venue that will be hosting the final of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) on October 5 even as legendary cricketers described the League as a "serious" business where the superstars, many of whom are as efficient as they were in their prime, do not yield an inch without a fight. While former India batter Mohammed Kaif covered a lot of ground near the fence before taking a diving catch and made the fans nostalgic about his brilliant fielding skills, the swashbuckler Yusuf Pathan has been playing as if he has never retired.

Stars like Kevin O'Brien and Ashley Nurse have also hit scintillating centuries.

All this has generated a tremendous response from the fans, said Raman Raheja, the Co-Founder, and CEO of Legends League Cricket.

"We have received a tremendous response both from the in-stadium audience and TV ratings. We have got the TV ratings for the first match. We have outdone ourselves... It is five times higher than last season in terms of ratings. We have also retained the position of being the second-most watched T20 league in India after the IPL and our digital footprint has crossed six hundred million," he said.

The ongoing season has recorded massive 16 million-plus unique viewers on the digital streaming platforms in India and its digital footprints have also crossed 600 million fans across the world.

According to the latest Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) TV ratings, the opening match of the season between India Maharajas and World Giants, played at Eden Gardens with the world's greatest players taking part in it, has garnered higher ratings than any other ongoing cricket league in the country.