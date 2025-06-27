An unnamed West Indies men's cricketer has been accused of several counts of sexual assault, sexual harrasment and rape, as per reports in West Indies-based media outlets. According to a video report by Caribbean-based SportsMax TV, the cricketer in question is from Guyana and is a part of the current national team setup. Further information in the video report states that the cricketer has been accused by at least 11 women. However, no charge has been filed as of yet against the cricketer. Cricket West Indies (CWI) has also refused to comment on the matter.

The report appears to have emerged originally from Guyana-based newspaper Kaieteur Sports. The report further contained this revelation:

"I have heard accounts from no fewer than eleven women, one of them a teenager, who allege that they have been sexually assaulted, raped, or subjected to unwanted sexual advances by him."

As per the subsequent video report, there have also allegedly been significant attempts to cover up the player and his actions.

SportsMax TV, which made the video report, reached out to Cricket West Indies asking whether they were aware of the matter, whether there was any investigation in place, and whether there were any attempts to cover-up. This was the response:

"Cricket West Indies is unaware of the circumstances and, therefore, is not in a position to comment at this time," CWI President Kishore Shallow was quoted as saying, in the report.

As per lawyer Nigel Hughes - who was reached out to by one of the alleged victims two years ago - the player was part of the West Indies squad that famously beat Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane in January 2024.

Hughes stated that no charges have been filed against the cricketer by the victims. He also claimed that talk regarding the player's actions died down after he returned to Guyana from the tour of Australia. However, enquiries as recent as a day or two ago have taken place regarding the matter.

Hughes also stated that the cricketer received a "hero's welcome" upon returning to Guyana following the West Indies' victory in Australia a year ago.