Anshul Kamboj, fresh from an eye-catching stint with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), turned heads with his performances on Day 2 of the 1st unofficial Test against England Lions on Saturday. Kamboj outbowled the likes of Mukesh Kumar and Harshit Rana, while also picking the important wicket of Ben McKinney. As the youngsters continue to showcase their talent ahead of the senior side's 5-match assignment against England, Kamboj is making a strong case for himself.

Top class bowling from Anshul Kamboj. pic.twitter.com/iU130ntn8P — Dexter Morgan (@idexXxtermorgan) May 31, 2025

Anshul Kamboj is looking really impressive to me. So accurate with the lines he is bowling and almost every ball he is making the batter play at it. Excellent bowling this from Anshul. Yeah he can go a li'l fuller sometimes but the way he is bowling is brilliant. He can pitch the… pic.twitter.com/5JMOuBszb3 — Dipanjan Chatterjee (@I_am_DipCh) May 31, 2025

At stumps on Day 2, England Lions had reached 237/2, after India A put 557 on the board.

Before that, India A extended their command over the Lions with a solid batting effort led by Karun.

Karun made 204 off 281 balls (26x4, 1x6) as India A continued their strong march after resuming from the overnight score of 409 for three.

Karun, who resumed from overnight 186, brought up his 200 off 272 balls with a four over covers off pacer Eddie Jack.

But India lost two quick wickets of overnight batter Dhruv Jurel (94) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (7). Karun and Jurel added 195 runs for the fourth wicket before the latter's dismissal.

Karun too could not continue for long after reaching his double hundred, edging an in-coming delivery from pacer Zaman Akhter to stumper James Rew.

Once Karun was dismissed, the Lions pacers went through the rest of the India A line-up with regular blows.

With ANI Inputs