Gujarat Titans have rejected Chennai Super Kings' approach to bring Washington Sundar to Chepauk for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. According to a report by The Indian Express, CSK tried to trade Sundar from GT with negotations reportedly underway for a Sanju Samson-Ravindra Jadeja trade deal with Rajasthan Royals. With R Ashwin announcing his retirement and Jadeja potentially joining RR, CSK are short on spin options and as a result, Sundar has emerged as a top priority for them. Right now, Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad is the only established frontline spinner for the five-time champions.

Sundar also has an established relationship with CSK head coach Stephen Fleming from their time at Rising Pune Supergiants. However, despite CSK reportedly in talks regarding a trade move for Sundar, GT have made it clear that the all-rounder remains a key part of their future plans.

Sundar was bought for Rs 3.2 crore in the IPL 2025 auction and although he played just six matches, his recent form for the Indian cricket team has massively boosted his position.

Rajasthan Royals are likely to trade their captain Sanju Samson for star Chennai Super Kings all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026.

Samson has spent a majority of his IPL career with the Royals whom he has also led since being named their full-time captain in IPL 2021.

A senior official from five-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings confirmed to PTI that the franchise is interested in roping in the 30-year-old Samson, who has also been a regular member of the Indian T20I side.

"Everyone knows we are interested in getting Sanju. We have expressed our interest of procuring him in this trading window. RR is yet to confirm as their management said they are weighing the options. We are hopeful Sanju will play for CSK," a senior CSK official said on condition of anonymity.

Samson has represented RR, the winners of the inaugural IPL in 2008, for 11 years and after the conclusion of this year's edition, the wicketkeeper-batter had admitted that he was looking for a change and wanted to be released by the franchise.

Jadeja, who was a member of the Rajasthan Royals in the first two IPL editions, has spent a majority of his career at Chennai Super Kings where he has not just been one of their frontline players, but was also promoted to captaincy when MS Dhoni stepped away from the role before the 2022 edition.

The 27-year-old England all-rounder Curran has been a part of CSK as well as Punjab Kings franchises.

(With PTI inputs)