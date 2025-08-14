Dewald Brevis was one of the top performers for Chennai Super Kings during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The South Africa cricketer came as a substitute replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh for Rs 2.2 crore. However, he impressed everyone by smashing 225 runs in just 6 matches at a strike rate of around 180. Former India spinner R Ashwin has now revealed that CSK may have paid 'extra' in order to beat other teams to sign Brevis. During a recent YouTube discussion, Ashwin said that the franchise paid some extra money over the base price to ensure that Brevis signed with them despite interest from several other franchises at that moment. Brevis' base price was Rs 75 lakh.

"I will tell you something. About Brevis. He had a great time last IPL with CSK. In fact, a few teams were talking to him. A few teams left him because of the price. When he was supposed to be signed as a replacement, he was supposed to be signed at the base price. But what happens is you talk to the agents and the player will say, if you give me X amount extra, I will come," Ashwin said on YouTube.

According to IPL rules, the money paid for the replacement player cannot exceed the one paid for the injured player. Gurjapneet was bought for Rs 2.2 crore and if there is a chance that CSK paid more for Brevis, it can turn out to be a problem for the franchise.

"That happens because the player knows if he is released next season, he will go for good money. So his concept was that, you pay me good money now else I will go for more next year. And CSK were ready to pay him, hence he came. In the back half, the CSK combination was strong. They will go with Rs 30 crore in IPL 2026 mini auction," Ashwin added.