Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja seems to be on his way out of the franchise. Jadeja, who joined the team in 2011, established himself as one of the most prominent all-rounders in the game, thanks to the exposure he got at CSK. But the journey seems to be ending, with the franchise looking to swap him with Sanju Samson in a trade deal with the Rajasthan Royals. Ahead of the retention announcement deadline, CSK great Suresh Raina has fired the franchise a clear warning against trading Jadeja to RR.

In a chat with JioStar, Jadeja listed the names of top players he wishes for CSK to retain and release. Raina made his point crystal clear as he asked the franchise to retain Jadeja at all costs.

"Noor Ahmad should be retained. He's a mystery spinner, so he must be kept. MS Dhoni should definitely be retained; he is playing this year, so he should remain with the team. Ruturaj Gaikwad should continue as captain. Ravindra Jadeja should be retained again. He is a gun player for CSK. He has done really, really well for the team over the years, so 'Sir Ravindra Jadeja' has to be there."

Among other top stars Raina wants CSK to retain, the top names were Noor Ahmad, MS Dhoni, as well as skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Noor Ahmad

Devon Conway

Ravindra Jadeja



Speaking of the players Raina wants CSK to release, the former batter feels the likes of Devon Conway, Vijay Shankar, and Deepak Hooda are among the top candidates to be released in the auction pool by the franchise.

"Devon Conway should be released. CSK need a local opener, which they will look for in the mini-auction. Vijay Shankar has already received plenty of chances. So I think CSK should release him as well. Deepak Hooda should be released too. There are a lot of players available in the mini-auction who can provide the same combination for the team. These players got their chances last year, and we saw how they played. So, probably CSK will have to look for someone new."