Recently, a report suggested that former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni asked for a 25 per cent stake in the team before reducing it to 20 per cent. He was then apparently offered a 5.5 per cent stake by the franchise. CSK have finally opened up on the issue. Dhoni is still part of CSK and led them to five IPL titles. "MS has never asked us about it. We never discussed the matter. We also don't have any information about him having discussed this with Mr N Srinivasan either," a senior CSK functionary told Cricbuzz.

The report added that Dhoni has some shares in the franchise. As CSK shares are not traded in the open market, with the company being unlisted, "they can be acquired privately through off-market transactions," the report added.

Dhoni has more than one lakh shares, stated the report. It's not huge, as "more than 30 crore outstanding shares are held by the public, accounting for close to 40 per cent of the franchise's total share capital," as per the report. Former BCCI chief N Srinivasan's family holds a controlling stake of more than 55 per cent.

Dhoni's stake could be worth Rs 2.6-3 crore, based on the current market valuation of an IPL franchise (an IPL team was last sold for over Rs 16,600 crore). Dhoni's estimated net worth is around Rs 1,200 crore.

Former India player Aakash Chopra, who also played for Kolkata Knight Riders, said the claim of Dhoni asking for a stake was unrealistic and even called it a planted story.

"There was talk of 1.7 to 1.8 billion when RCB were bought just now. Chennai Super Kings is the same kind of franchise. You can do the valuation however you want, but this is the franchise that has five trophies and has multiple franchises outside India as well," Chopra said while speaking on his YouTube channel.

"They have got a legacy and a lot going for them. Chennai Super Kings is a serious, serious brand. If it's worth 1.8 billion and Dhoni has asked for a 25 per cent stake in that, it is unrealistic. This isn't possible. No one gives 400 million to anyone. In fact, you have to invest 400 million to get a 25 per cent stake. It is a bizarre number. Nobody is going to give anyone 25 per cent in an IPL team."

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