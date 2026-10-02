Sri Lanka have named a 15-player squad for the three-match T20I series against Pakistan, with Kusal Mendis leading the side. Sri Lanka will travel to Pakistan for a multi-format series, starting with T20Is in October. All the matches will take place in Rawalpindi. The T20Is are the first leg of a demanding tour that runs from October 9 to November 21. After the T20Is, the teams will play a five-match ODI tri-series that also involves England, followed by a two-match Test series against Pakistan. The Tests are part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27.

Mendis heads a batting group that includes Mishara, Jayawardena, Udara, Arachchige, Kamindu Mendis and Shanaka, with Wickramasinghe adding depth.

The skipper was in fine form in Sri Lanka's recent tour of England, as he amassed 198 runs in three outings with a best score of 121 in the second ODI.

Sahan Arachchige, Sineth Jayawardena and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth are part of the Asian Games contingent for Sri Lanka and will contest for a bronze medal against Sri Lanka on October 3.

Wellalage, Theekshana and Viyaskanth make up the spin options, while Chameera, Fernando, Thushara and Malinga form the pace attack. Asitha Fernando was the top wicket-taker in Sri Lanka's ODI series against England with seven scalps.

The island nation will be without Pathum Nissanka and Wanindu Hasaranga as both have been ruled out due to injuries, but will be looking to make their returns for the ODI tri-series, subject to fitness clearances.

Sri Lanka T20I squad v Pakistan: Kusal Mendis (captain), Kamil Mishara, Sineth Jayawardena, Lahiru Udara, Sahan Arachchige, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga.

Sri Lanka v Pakistan T20I schedule:

First ODI: October 9

Second ODI: October 11

Third ODI: October 13

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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