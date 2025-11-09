Is Sanju Samson being traded to Chennai Super Kings from Rajasthan Royals? This question is buzzing on the internet as rumours suggest that the move is highly likely to take place. However, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has already given an update on the matter. When asked about the rumoured trade, Viswanathan didn't deny it outright. He told IANS, "No, not likely, not likely." Amid the ongoing rumours, the five-time champions have now come up with a funny social media post, featuring the CEO and their mascot Leo.

In the video, Viswanathan joked about the trade rumours. He claimed that according to the rumours on social media he too is going to be traded to Punjab Kings in return for Preity Zinta. The video featured a song from Rajinikanth's movie Vettaiyan, with a noticeable verse in Malayalam.

At the end of the video, CSK said, "Trade rumours are subject to mental health risks. Wait till the official announcement for sanity."

Watch it here -

We heard your questions

Here's Kasi Sir's twist!



Use #LeoHotline and ask your questions! #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/59gBKCrr2L — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 8, 2025

With November 15 being the IPL retention deadline, the eyes of everyone in the cricketing ecosystem will be on any big names being traded to another franchise.

Meanwhile, in good news for the CSK fans, Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni is set to play for the side in the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League. The news was confirmed by Viswanathan himself.

Dhoni, who has been synonymous with CSK since the league's inception in 2008, was back as their captain midway through the 2025 IPL, after newly appointed captain, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, was ruled out of the competition due to an elbow injury.

It was a season to forget for CSK as they finished at the bottom of the points table with just four wins from 14 matches. "He is likely to play, that is the (current) status. We have a feeling that he will play in this upcoming IPL," Viswanathan told IANS on Friday.

Barring the franchise's suspension for the 2016 and 2017 seasons, Dhoni has been a constant figure in the CSK set-up. A return for IPL 2026 will mark his 17th season with CSK and 19th overall in the competition.

(With IANS Inputs)