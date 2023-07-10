MS Dhoni is regarded as one of the best captains India ever had. Making his debut in 2004, the wicketkeeper-batter guided Team India to three major ICC trophies. Over the years, Dhoni has gained massive respect and fan following from all over the country, especially Chennai, because of his IPL stint with Chennai Super Kings. The legendary wicketkeeper has now entered the world of showbiz and started a production company named- Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd and is producing a Tamil film titled- LGM.

On Sunday, Dhoni, along with his wife Sakshi reached Chennai on the trailer launch of LGM and received a warm welcome from the fans. As soon as the couple entered the city from the airport, the crowd started chanting Dhoni's name and showered flowers on them.

Thala Dhoni in Chennai for the Audio and Trailer launch of his first production Movie LGM #MSDhoni #LGM pic.twitter.com/hzwwcOcfAN — WhistlePodu Army - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) July 9, 2023

The former India skipper recently celebrated his 42nd birthday, where the world witnessed a whole new height of fandom. The entire social media was flooded with wishes and posts for the "captain cool". Not just fans but also many former and current cricketers also shared their respective wishes.

Dhoni made his international debut in 2004 and made a name for himself as a ferocious hitter of the cricket ball, but mellowed down with time to a finisher who would guide his team to wins with his calculated aggression and amazing tactics.

Dhoni's strongest format was the ODIs. In 350 games in the format, he scored 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57. He scored 10 centuries and 73 fifties for India, with the best score of 183 not out.

The wicketkeeper-batter is India's fifth-highest scorer in ODIs (with Sachin Tendulkar at the top with 18,426 runs). He is also the 11th most successful ODI batter of all time. The fact that he managed to score 10,000-plus runs at an average of over 50 while coming down the order makes his statistics even more astonishing.

Dhoni plays for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League and led the side to their fifth title during the recently concluded edition. However, his participation as a player in IPL 2024 will be dependent on his fitness.

(With ANI Inputs)