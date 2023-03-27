Story ProgressBack to home
Cricketer Kedar Jadhav's Father Found After Going Missing From Pune Home
Kedar Jadhav represented India in 73 One-Day Internationals and has been playing for the Maharashtra Ranji team since 2007.
File photo of Kedar Jadhav© BCCI
Cricketer Kedar Jadhav's father Mahadev Jadhav was found hours after he went missing from their Pune home on Monday, a police official said. As per Kedar Jadhav's complaint at Alankar police station, his 75-year-old father, who suffers from dementia, had left their Kothrud home for a morning walk and was last seen exiting the gate of the housing complex. Mahadev Jadhav was found in Mundhwa area, the official said. "His condition is fine and he has been reunited with his family," Senior Inspector Ajit Lakde of Mundhwa police station said.
Kedar Jadhav represented India in 73 One-Day Internationals and has been playing for the Maharashtra Ranji team since 2007.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2023 and check out IPL Schedule and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.