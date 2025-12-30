Cricket Australia named its best Test XI of the year 2025, including a total of three Indian players. Shubman Gill was picked by the side, along with KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah. Meanwhile, India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja narrowly missed a spot to his England counterpart Ben Stokes, Cricket Australia explained. This year, Gill scored 983 runs in 16 innings, while Rahul smashed 813 runs in 19 innings. Talking about pacer Jasprit Bumrah, he picked 31 wickets in 14 innings.

A big turnaround in Gill's career took place ahead of the England Test series played in June-July this year. As Rohit Sharma retired from the format, the Indian team passed the baton to Gill, who led the side with a remarkable 2-2 draw result in England.

While he impressed with his captaincy, Gill's batting performance was even better. He showed the world why he is rated as the 'Prince' of Indian cricket and an heir apparent to Virat. The lanky right-hander tore into records which would take up a whole chapter in a proper 'history of cricket' book within a single series, scoring 754 runs in five games at an average of 75.40, with four centuries and a best score of 269.

For the captain's role in its XI, Cricket Australia went ahead with South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma. Social media could have memed the batter for his short stature to absolutely no end, but Bavuma defied all the memes, slurs, odds and star power stacked against him as the Proteas captain captured two big prizes this year -- the ICC World Test Championship mace and a 2-0 clean sweep over India.

While his 714 runs in 15 matches at an average of 44.62, with a century and six fifties in 17 innings might not be a massive number, Bavuma picked and chose the moments to channelise the crisis-handling, gritty, old-school South African in him.

Cricket Australia's Best Test XI of 2025

KL Rahul (India), Travis Head (Australia), Joe Root (England), Shubman Gill (India), Temba Bavuma (South Africa) - captain, Alex Carey (Australia) - wicketkeeper, Ben Stokes (England), Mitchell Starc (Australia), Jasprit Bumrah (India), Scott Boland (Australia), Simon Harmer (South Africa)

12th man: Ravindra Jadeja (India)

