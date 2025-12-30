Australian all-rounders Ellyse Perry of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Annabel Sutherland of Delhi Capitals on Tuesday withdrew from next month's Women's Premier League, citing personal reasons. The WPL announced in a release that Indian all-rounder Sayali Satghare will join RCB as a replacement for Perry, while Australian leg-spinner Alana King has been named by Delhi Capitals as the replacement for Sutherland.

"Australian all-rounders Ellyse Perry (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and Annabel Sutherland (Delhi Capitals) have withdrawn from the upcoming edition of the league due to personal reasons," the WPL stated in a release.

"RCB has named Sayali Satghare as a replacement for Perry. Satghare will join RCB at her reserve price of Rs 30 lakh. DC has named Alana King as a replacement for Sutherland.

The Australian leg-spinner, who represented UP Warriorz in the previous season, has featured in 27 T20Is and picked up 27 wickets. King will join DC at a reserve price of Rs 60 lakh," it added.

Left-arm seamer Tara Norris has also been replaced by Australian all-rounder Charlie Knott in the UP Warriorz camp.

Norris, who played for Delhi Capitals in the inaugural edition of the WPL in 2023, has been named in the USA squad for next year's Women's T20 World Cup qualifier to be held in Nepal.

"Knott has been signed at a reserve price of Rs 10 lakh," the WPL said.

The fourth edition of the WPL will be held in two legs, at Navi Mumbai and Vadodara, from January 9 to February 5.