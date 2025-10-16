Cricket stands at the brink of its most defining evolution. Today, the game enters a new era as visionary sports entrepreneur Gaurav Bahirvani, Executive Chairman of the One One Six Network and Architect of the Fourth Format, officially unveiled Test Twenty - a revolutionary new format, platform, and global movement that reimagines the future of world cricket and sets the stage for its most ambitious reinvention yet. For decades, cricket has inspired generations, yet lacked a single, unifying stage for young players around the world to rise together.

Test Twenty was created to change that - a youth-first global movement designed to discover, nurture, and celebrate emerging talent from every corner of the globe, blending the sport's timeless artistry with the rhythm of the modern age.

The Leadership and Legends Behind the Movement

Standing alongside Gaurav Bahirvani in shaping the future of cricket are some of the sport's most influential figures - AB de Villiers, Sir Clive Lloyd, Matthew Hayden, and Harbhajan Singh - together forming the cornerstone of the Test Twenty Advisory Board.

Their belief is simple yet profound: that cricket must evolve with time while remaining true to its spirit.

Supporting Gaurav's vision on the operational front is Michael Fordham (former CEO of Rajasthan Royals IPL team), who joins Test Twenty as Chief Operating Officer. A respected figure in global sports management, Fordham brings decades of experience in building, operating, and commercialising international cricket platforms.

AB de Villiers - The Innovator:

"Test Twenty is innovation with intent - it honours the traditions of the game while embracing the possibilities of the future. It gives young players a new dream to chase and fans a new story to follow," said AB de Villiers.

Widely regarded as one of the most inventive players in modern cricket, de Villiers sees the Fourth Format as the natural next step in the game's evolution - modern, meaningful, and purpose-driven.

Sir Clive Lloyd - The Statesman:

"Having lived through every era of cricket, I can say this - the game has always adapted, but never this thoughtfully. Test Twenty brings back the art and rhythm of the sport, yet keeps it alive with modern energy," said Sir Clive Lloyd, the first-ever World Cup winning captain.

For Lloyd, Test Twenty is a revival of the game's lost artistry - a format that honours its past while embracing a smarter, faster tomorrow.

Matthew Hayden - The Visionary Mentor:

"As a player and a parent, I see this as cricket's bridge between eras - a format that carries the wisdom of the old world into the fire of the new. For young players, this is a chance to grow not just as athletes, but as people," said Matthew Hayden.

Hayden's voice reinforces Test Twenty as a movement built not only on competition, but on education, mentorship, and character.

Harbhajan Singh - The Torchbearer:

"Cricket needed a fresh heartbeat - something that connects today's youth with the game's original spirit. Test Twenty does exactly that," said Harbhajan Singh, one of India's most celebrated match-winners.

Harbhajan brings a generational perspective - passion, authenticity, and a deep desire to see cricket's next chapter led by integrity and pride.

United by purpose and driven by belief, these legends and leaders form the intellectual and operational core of Test Twenty - a movement that balances heritage with innovation, wisdom with technology, and legacy with youth.

The Dawn Of The Fourth Format

In this distinguished company of cricket's most revered icons, Bahirvani unveiled "The Four Pillars of Test Twenty" that together proclaim the dawn of cricket's Fourth Format. Each pillar represents a defining stride in the game's evolution

1) A New Format

Test Twenty fuses the strategic depth of Test cricket with the speed and spectacle of T20 - a format played over 80 overs, featuring two innings of 20 overs per side, with scores carried forward across innings. Each team bats twice, just like in a Test match, reviving the art of building a game while keeping play concise, dynamic, and broadcast-friendly. The rules of both Test and T20 cricket apply, with a few refined adjustments to suit the new format. Matches can conclude in a win, loss, tie, or draw, ensuring that every contest retains the full spectrum of cricket's drama and unpredictability. It's fast, strategic, and immersive - a format where every over and every decision matters.

"This is not another league; it's a living tribute to the spirit of cricket," said Gaurav Bahirvani. "We're preserving the game's legacy while shaping its future. Test Twenty is built to reignite the emotion, artistry, and endurance of Test cricket; all within a single day."

2) A New Generation

More than a format, Test Twenty is a youth-first global movement, opening the doors of opportunity to young cricketers aged 13 to 19 from every corner of the world. Players are assessed purely on skill, data, and merit through a multi-tiered, analytics-based selection process, leading to an elite auction pool for franchise selection.

Those who don't make it remain within the Test Twenty ecosystem, gaining access to training, mentorship, and resources to return stronger each season.

From Season Two, the movement expands further to include women cricketers, ensuring inclusivity and equality at the heart of cricket's next era.

"What NCAA has done for basketball in the U.S, we are creating the NCAA-equivalent for global cricket," Bahirvani remarked. "We're constructing a connected talent ecosystem - a global feeder line - that gives every young player regardless of gender, background, or geography, an equal path to recognition and growth."

3) A New Technology

At its core, Test Twenty is powered by a proprietary AI Discovery Engine - an advanced system combining machine learning and video analytics, along with cutting-edge motion-sensor technologies for the bat and ball and data science to evaluate skill and potential with precision.

Test Twenty's key differentiator - its "three-tiered selection model" which blends machine intelligence and expert review, removing human bias and allowing the fairest measure of ability to emerge.

Through Tech-Transfer Partnerships (TTPs), this innovation can be shared with cricket associations and boards worldwide, empowering coaches and academies with verified performance data and developmental insights.

In doing so, Test Twenty bridges tradition with technology - making talent discovery objective, transparent, and merit-based.

"Our aim is to extend technology and complement the global effort to discover talent not compete with any cricketing institution," Bahirvani emphasised. "We hold deep respect for the work of state associations, counties, and national boards across the world; and, above all, for the ICC. Test Twenty will always remain an ally helping expand the talent pool, serving as a development ladder that strengthens the global feeder line, and building bridges through shared data, technology, and innovation."

4) A New Tournament

The first full season of Test Twenty debuts in January 2026, featuring six high profile global franchises - three international (Dubai, London, and a U.S. city) and three Indian (franchise-choice cities).

Each franchise will be backed by a next-generation celebrity stakeholder ("star-kid"), powered by broadcast innovation, and fuelled by talent discovered through the Junior Test Twenty Championship™ (JTTC) - an annual tournament - the world's largest youth cricket discovery platform spanning 50+ nations.

This championship marks more than the birth of a format; it's the rise of a new era in cricket - where storytelling, technology, and opportunity converge to shape the game's future.

The top 300 players emerging from this stage will advance to the Global Auction Pool, where franchises will drah talent for the inaugural season - ensuring that every selection is backed by data, performance, and potential in equal measure.

Each franchise will assemble a 16-player squad, comprising eight Indian and eight international players, bringing together diverse talent from across the cricketing world. In total, 96 players will be drafted during the auction, while the remaining 204 will form the Wildcard Pool - a reserve group eligible for mid-season selection opportunities, as outlined in the official rulebook.

"We've consciously moved away from the idea of a "league"- Test Twenty is built as a championship. And what be er way to celebrate excellence than by crowning the champions? That belief sits at the heart of our identity. Our logo proudly bears a crown, intricately designed with cricketing elements woven into its form - look closely and you'll begin to discover them. At the end of every season, we will quite literally crown the champions, marking not just victory, but legacy. For us, the tournament isn't the finish line; it's a global stage - an opportunity for the world to witness exceptional young talent, drawn from diverse, multicultural franchises, competing to showcase skill, character, and the spirit of the new game."

Niranjan Shah, former BCCI secretary and former Chairman, NCA: "As someone who has seen the evolution of cricket over decades, I believe the Test Twenty format is both a visionary step forward and an defining chapter in cricket's story. It bridges the timeless spirit of Test cricket with the energy of modern play, offering young talent not only from India, but from every corner of the world a true stage to rise. I have no doubt this platform will redefine opportunity and inspire a new era of cricketers. My warmest wishes to Gaurav and his team for leading this remarkable movement."

Madan Lal, 1983 World Cup winner and former India National Cricket Coach: "I am someone who has lived and breathed cricket, both as a player and as a mentor to young talent, and I believe Test Twenty is exactly the kind of platform the next generation needs. It bridges the gap between the classic and the modern game, offering young cricketers a stage to showcase their skills, while still learning the deeper nuances of cricket. I'll be incredibly excited to see the boys from my academy step into this arena too, and I have no doubt they will thrive. This is a game-changer for young talent everywhere."

AB de Villiers, Cricket Legend, Ambassador and Board Advisor: "I genuinely believe this fourth format can add a new dimension to our game. Many of us have enjoyed the T20 format over the years, but we still hold particular affection for Test cricket - and we want it to be played and enjoyed forever. This new format strikes me as a thoughtful and smart solution. Test Twenty is not trying to replace Test cricket in any way - it seeks to refine it, even to reimagine it for the next generation. I believe it will work. Test20 will reward resilience and flair, endurance and power - the best of both formats, the best of both worlds, a new horizon."

Sir Clive Lloyd, Former West Indies Captain, Ambassador and Board Advisor: "Having lived through every era of modern cricket - from the timeless bales of Test matches to lifting the first-ever World Cup - I've seen how the game has constantly reinvented itself. But somewhere along the way, cricket lost a li le of its patience, rhythm, and story. Test Twenty brings that balance back. It bridges tradition and tempo; restoring the art of building an innings, the importance of partnerships, and the strategy we once cherished, while keeping the modern audience on the edge of their seats. I'm proud to be part of this new chapter in the game's evolution - one that honours its heritage, embraces its future, and gives the next generation something truly new to play for."

Matthew Hayden, Former Australian Opener, Ambassador and Board Advisor: "Test Twenty is one of the most exciting evolutions in modern cricket - a visionary blend of tradition, innovation, and opportunity. As a former international player, administrator, and broadcaster, I've seen the game from every angle and this platform genuinely connects the grassroots to the global stage. It's where raw potential meets real opportunity. For me, it's also deeply personal. As a father, life coach and commentator, I know how powerful it is to see young talent recognised. Test Twenty makes that dream possible. It's more than a tournament, it's a bridge between generations. Go to testtwenty.com, register today, and be part of cricket's next great chapter."

Harbhajan Singh, Legendary Indian Spinner: "I've seen every format of cricket evolve - from the long ba les of Test cricket to the thrill of T20s, but what Gaurav and his team have created with Test Twenty feels truly fresh. It's bold, intelligent, and built for the next generation. For young players everywhere, this is more than just another tournament; it's a stage to prove their skill, discipline, and temperament - the real essence of cricket. I can't wait to see the world discover the stars of tomorrow through this platform. I'll encourage all young players and their parents to register and begin this wonderful journey".

