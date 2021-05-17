India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer, Karn Sharma received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, May 17. The leg-spinner also urged everyone to get vaccinated and expressed gratitude towards all the frontline workers. "First dose done. Got vaccinated & YOU should too! So grateful to all who made this possible," Karn tweeted. Last week, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Kuldeep Yadav, CSK's Deepak Chahar, and cricketer Siddharth Kaul took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Among those who are going to be the part of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, skipper Virat Kohli, fast bowler Ishant Sharma, batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, and Shubman Gill have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) has made a foolproof plan for the national team before they depart for the UK to play the WTC final and the five-match Test series against England.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of the roadmap drawn said arrangements have been made for all the players to undergo three RT-PCR tests before assembling in Mumbai on May 19.

Promoted

"The players will be undergoing three RT-PCR tests at their homes, and once they return negative tests, they will be assembling in Mumbai on May 19. Everyone in the contingent will be undergoing 14-day quarantine in India before they leave for the UK on June 2," said the source.

Almost all the members of the Indian contingent set to depart for the UK have taken the first dose of their Covid-19 vaccine and they are likely to take the second jab in the UK itself.