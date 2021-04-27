With the coronavirus pandemic ravaging India, former India cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin took to social media to motivate people in these dire times. India is currently battling the second wave and is also facing shortage of medical facilities. Many countries like USA and Ireland have provided aid to the country's fight against COVID-19, and Azharuddin asked everyone to "come together as one" and also maintain the necessary precautions. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "It's inspiring to see the world rally around India in these challenging times as we come together as one. Each of us can help by masking up and maintaining social distance. These are the weapons that will help counter the spread of the virus. #IndiaFightsBack #IndiaFightsCOVID19".

On Tuesday, India recorded over 3.23 lakh new coronavirus cases and 2771 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country is also facing a huge shortage of oxygen supply and essential medicines. The United Kingdom's aid of medical supplies to India arrived on Tuesday, and includes 100 ventilators and 95 Oxygen concentrators.

Also, Pat Cummins, who is currently playing in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), announced on Monday that he will be donating US$ 50,000 to the 'PM Cares Fund' for the purchase of oxygen supplies for hospitals.

Azharuddin, who is also the president of Hyderabad Cricket Association, had also earlier offered the facilities of the HCA for IPL 2021, which was reportedly denied by the BCCI.